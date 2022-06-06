With local government elections just over four months away in B.C., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hosting an information session for prospective candidates.
The event, set for June 14 at 7 p.m., will provide information about the role of an elected official and allow participants to ask questions of RDOS staff.
Would-be candidates can attend in person at RDOS head office in Penticton, 101 Martin St., or join virtually.
For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
B.C. residents go to the polls on Oct. 15.