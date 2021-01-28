A dump of snow on Penticton, Wednesday, didn’t keep Chuck Waddington, a resident of Cherry Park Retirement Residence, from walking his best friend Bentley, an eight-year-old male Shih Tzu. Bentley loves people and is seen three times daily with his owner strolling the sidewalk on Winnipeg Street. More snow, mixed with rain, is in the forecast for today.
