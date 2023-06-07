Grannies

This photo submitted to The Herald was taken Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Penticton.

 Julie H Ferguson

Members of the South Okanagan branch of Grandmothers for Africa joined the Lake to Lake Striders this past Saturday for a fundraising walk. The six-kilometre trek from Skaha Lake Park to Gyro Park raised $2,700 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation and its work in Africa.

