Members of the South Okanagan branch of Grandmothers for Africa joined the Lake to Lake Striders this past Saturday for a fundraising walk. The six-kilometre trek from Skaha Lake Park to Gyro Park raised $2,700 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation and its work in Africa.
