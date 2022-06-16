Interior Health is running a one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids next week in Penticton.
The clinic is open to kids ages five to 11, on June 25, from 2:50-6:20 p.m. at the Penticton Health Centre.
“Vaccines for children are safe and effective and I encourage all families to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Carol Fenton, medical health officer with Interior Health, in a press release.
“Our vaccine rates for children are lower than we’d like to see in some areas. Getting vaccinated now will help protect your children throughout summer activities.”
Parents and guardians can book appointments for the clinic online at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-833-838-2323. Once registered, an invitation to book an appointment will be sent.
Those same contacts can be used by all other people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters.
As of June 5, just 51% of eligible Penticton kids between the ages of five and 11 had received their first dose of the vaccine.