The Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers Guild will present a showcase of the fibre arts opening Saturday at the Art Gallery Osoyoos. The three-week long show and sale features a wide range of handcrafted work — from woven rugs and knitted blankets to scarves, shawls, tea towels and felted sculpture — all created in a range of fibres by Guild members in the South Okanagan.
The Guild began almost 50 years ago with a handful of weavers gathering to share ideas and learn new skills and techniques. The group has grown into a community organization with over 60 members coming from throughout the South Okanagan including Summerland, Penticton, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Cawston, Keremeos and Osoyoos.
The Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers Guild has a reputation for creating remarkable handicraft fibre arts – including spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, hooking, fibre painting and tapestry. Throughout the year, the Guild coordinates dozens of workshops, collaborative projects, and creative challenges at the weekly drop-in sessions at the Oliver Community Centre. The Guild offers the opportunity for new members to learn to spin or weave or to advance their craft into knitting, felting, dyeing and other fibre skills.
The upcoming show and sale at The Art Gallery Osoyoos entitled “Celebrate the Fibre Arts” is presented with the support of the Oliver Community Arts Council and will feature a wide range of the finest fibre work created by Guild members in the South Okanagan.
The show and sale of runs April 29 – May 20, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Art Gallery of Osoyoos at 8713 Main Street.
Special to The Herald