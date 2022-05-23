Three health facilities in the Okanagan that opened to great fanfare in recent years are among dozens like them across the province that are struggling to find staff, according to the BC Liberals.
As part of its ongoing attack against the NDP government on the issue of doctor shortages, the Official Opposition late last week released documents that detail staffing levels – funded and actual – at 26 urgent and primary care centres around B.C.
The so-called UPCCs, which were launched in 2018, are meant to offer patients team-based care for non-emergency concerns from a variety of professionals, including doctors, nurse practitioners and allied health services, such as counsellors and therapists.
The facilities have been hailed by the government as a key move to connect more patients with doctors and reduce strain on hospital emergency rooms. But finding professionals to work at the clinics seems to be more challenging than the government has let on.
Of the four UPCCs in the Okanagan, three were running below desired staffing levels as of April 26, according to the BC Liberals’ documents.
The situation was most dire at the West Kelowna UPCC, which had just 61% of its budgeted staff of 20 full-time equivalents. It had a full complement of one doctor and two nurse practitioners but was filling just 69% of general nursing hours and 44% of allied health hours.
Penticton’s UPCC was at 69% of its 11 budgeted FTEs. The facility did not have a doctor attached to it but did have extra nurse practitioners.
And in Vernon, the UPCC had 79% of its 21 budgeted FTEs, including a total of eight doctors and nurse practitioners, but shortages on the nursing and allied health side.
Kelowna’s UPCC was the only one in the Okanagan – and one of just two around B.C. – that had full staffing, including a total of eight doctors and nurse practitioners.
UPCCs are part of larger primary care networks, also a creation of the NDP government and also now facing staffing challenges: the South Okanagan Similkameen PCN had just 52% of its approved 41 FTEs as of April 26, while the Central Okanagan had only 54% of its 73 FTEs.
Dan Ashton, the Liberal MLA for Penticton, shares his party’s concerns about the data.
“I understand that there’s a growing and continual need for physicians and for medical services, but if this is the direction the government is going, then my personal opinion is they’re going to have to watch it very closely,” he said in an interview Monday.
“From the numbers that I have seen to date, it’s a long way from where it should be, in my opinion.”
Interior Health, which operates the UPCCs in this region, didn’t have anyone available to comment Monday.
Approximately one in five British Columbians does not currently have a family doctor, according to the provincial government, which is deep into negotiations with physicians on a new contract.