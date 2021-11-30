COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 11 are now being offered in the Interior Health region.
“This vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, which means less disruption to school and the activities children and their families enjoy,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer, in a press release.
Parents and guardians must register their children at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.
When a nearby clinic is available, parents and guardians will receive a text or email when it is time to book an appointment.
“Immunizing children brings additional protection to everyone in your family,” said pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires in the release.
“The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has gone through a rigorous review and approval process. It provides excellent protection and I recommend parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Children are eligible for registration on or after their fifth birthday.