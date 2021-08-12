It was billed as a telephone town hall meeting to provide information about the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Interior Health Authority region, particularly the currently hard-hit Central Okanagan.
But from the first call during Tuesday night's electronic town hall meeting, it was clear many of those phoning in and online were more interested in pushing an anti-vaccination message.
Many of the 13 calls taken by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and IH chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock were from people critical of the provincial government’s and medical officials’ advice to get vaccinated.
The first caller, a woman from Kelowna, accused public health officials of “psychological manipulation” and “censorship” and claimed there is a great deal of data showing adverse effects of the current COVID-19 vaccines.
Another caller, a man from Kamloops, claimed tests for the virus are unreliable.
When another man, a caller from Kamloops, accused Henry of being a “strategically placed agent of the United Nations and the Rockefeller Foundation working for Bill Gates and big pharma,” he was cut off by Dix, who defended Henry as an outstanding leader in public health who has demonstrated that throughout the pandemic.
“We don’t need personal attacks,” he said.
While continuing to urge the unvaccinated to get the two doses of the vaccine, he said the positive impact could be seen in areas like Prince Rupert, where before a community-wide vaccination program, the number of COVID-19 cases was very high and growing but it dropped substantially after the vaccines were offered.
He also pointed to seniors in long-term care and said vaccines had made a huge difference there too.
In response to the negative claims, Henry said it's clear some are trying to undermine science and people’s confidence in the vaccines, which she said are safe.
Another caller accused the government and public health officials of vilifying those who do not want to get vaccinated, an accusation Henry strongly denied.
Both Henry and Dix urged the public to talk to their doctors and other health officials if they had concerns about the vaccines and to check out reliable proven information before making a decision.
Not all the calls were negative.
One questioner asked about mixing vaccines and was told it is safe to do so. Another said h was from Alberta and wanted to know if he could get vaccinated in B.C.
Henry said anyone in the province can go to a vaccination clinic and get the vaccine. They do not need a B.C. care card. Interior Health lists clinic locations and hours — for both ongoing and mobile clinics — on its web page
Two callers asked about the possibility of a return of restrictions due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Osoyoos and Nelson. The callers wondered if restrictions would be placed on tourists heading to Osoyoos or in the the Kootenay-Boundary area where increases in cases have been seen lately.
Dix said both areas are being watched closely, but there are no plans for a return to increased restrictions like the ones currently imposed in the Central Okanagan.
When asked about the number of cases and hospitalizations in the Central Okanagan, Pollock said since July 1, there have been 1,800 cases reported cases and 1,500 people have isolated themselves.
A total of 41 people have been hospitalized. Seventy-four per cent of those were unvaccinated, while 19% had one dose of vaccine and 7% had two doses.
While the number of callers who participated in Tuesday's electronic town hall meeting was not announced, an instant poll of those on the line found 88% were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine.