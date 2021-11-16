The population of the Kelowna area is several thousand more this morning than it was on Monday.
Half the approximately 7,500 residents of evacuated City of Merritt were directed to Kelowna, Mayor Colin Basran noted at Monday's meeting.
"Our thoughts are with everybody across the Interior and Lower Mainland who've experienced flooding issues," Basran said. "Of course our community is open to them during this really difficult time."
Kelowna has activated its emergency operations centre and emergency support service system to "accommodate half the residents of Merrit", Basran said. Merritt residents who had to leave their homes because of widespread flooding were also being directed to Kamloops.
"We'll obviously have to see how this plays out over the coming days and weeks ahead because we know that obviously the Coquihalala Highway and I believe the other highway as well experienced significant damage."
Kelowna received only one-twentieth as much rain as did swamped communities in the eastern Fraser Valley.
At 3 p.m. Monday, a brief but powerful windstorm blew through Kelowna with power outages affecting thousands of customers in the Central Okanagan.