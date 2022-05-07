A portable washroom that cost the town of Peachland more than $100,000 isn’t required after all at a new children’s splash park, Interior Health says.
The surprising regulatory reversal means the town can now try to sell the washroom, derided by a councillor as a “monstrosity,” that it purchased just a few months ago.
“(We) are grateful to the Interior Health Authority for their reconsideration on this matter, especially during an extremely busy time within their organization,” Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin said in a Thursday release.
Town officials say IH waived the requirement for a new on-site washroom after the municipality promised to upgrade a crosswalk on Beach Avenue that leads directly to a long-established washroom.
It isn’t clear why this option wasn’t discussed or agreed-to prior to the town spending more than $100,000 to buy the new portable washroom.
“Following discussions, Interior Health and the District of Peachland have come to an agreement on facilities that meet the needs of the people who will use the park,” IH said in a statement.
At a meeting in late April, the portable washroom was the subject of some lively debate among councillors, especially when it emerged that another $40,000 would be necessary to build a ramp so people could get to the elevated toilets’ doors.
Coun. Keith Fielding said the washroom was a “monstrosity” and Coun. Pam Cunningham said the town should never have bought it sight-unseen.
“The problem is, we ordered a washroom never having seen what it would look like. It got here, and it’s ugly,” Cunningham said.
Acting town manager Joe Creron had vowed he would continue discussions with IH to try to get a waiver for the washroom requirement. Those discussions ended happily, from the town’s point of view, and Creron will soon bring a report back on what to do with the now-unnecessary washroom.
At a council meeting this week, Coun. Terry Condon said he believed the town could get more than it paid for the never-used washroom. But if it had been commissioned, he said, its value would have plummeted.
“We stand to return $150,000 to the taxpayers of Peachland, avoid the need to spend another $40,000 making an unsuitable washroom operational, and we get rid of an eyesore,” Condon said.
The splash park was to have opened last Canada Day but was plagued by delays. It’s expected to open in time for the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.