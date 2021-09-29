Enrolment with Okanagan Skaha School District 67 is fairly consistent from last year, Superintendent Todd Manuel told trustees at Monday night’s meeting.
The full-time equivalency is 5,527, which is very similar to last year. Manuel said many students who chose remote learning due to the pandemic elected to return to the classroom. There was a sharp enrollment drop of about 200 students several years ago which has since placed the board under funding protection.
Manuel also praised the effort of assistant superintendent Jason Corday for daily communication with the schools.