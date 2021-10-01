New infections of COVID-19 have ticked upward in greater Kelowna after five straight weeks of declining numbers.
An average of 40 people a day tested positive for the disease across the Central Okanagan last week, up from 36 the week before.
The peak week for infections during the ongoing pandemic was in mid-August, when 131 people a day were testing positive for the disease in greater Kelowna.
New case numbers then began to drop steadily, until the small upturn in infections last week.
Health officials have said positive test results have been increasing among children too young to get vaccinated, though there's no indication in the weekly infection update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control that that's behind the rise in Kelowna cases.
In Penticton, 69 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week, up from 53 the week before. But new case numbers were more than halved in Vernon, to 56 from 112 the week before.
The spread of COVID-19 across the entire Interior Health region fell last week compared to the previous week, from 154 cases per 100,000 of population to 115 per 100,000 of population.
“COVID-19 incidence is declining provincially and in most regions,” states the most recent surveillance report, issued Wednesday, from the BC CDC. “Testing rate and related incidence increased in children under 15 years.”
But children who test positive for COVID-19 are unlikely to end up in the hospital. While 32,000 people under age 19 have tested positive for the disease, only 200 of them have been hospitalized, and two have died.
Of all those who've died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, almost two-thirds have been aged 80 or older, though this group makes up just 5% of the B.C. population.