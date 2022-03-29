Following last week’s death of their long-time drummer, the Foo Fighters announced Tuesday they’ve cancelled all upcoming concerts, including a highly anticipated stop later this year in Penticton.
“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement Tuesday.
“We’re sorry and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.
Tickets for the Foo Fighters’ planned Oct. 1 concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre sold out in just seven minutes — a record for the facility.
The band was touring South America when Hawkins died March 25 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. Local authorities said toxicology tests revealed the presence of 10 drugs in Hawkins’ body, including benzodiazepines and opioids.
The rockers had been scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday as well as spring dates at the Beale Street Music Festival; the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; Columbia, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Daytona Beach; Charlotte, North Carolina; the Boston Calling Music Festival; and summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.
Hawkins, 50, spent 25 years with the Foo Fighters, who were founded in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer David Grohl as a solo project after the death of Kurt Cobain.
Best known for their 1999 single and video, “Learn to Fly,” the band also received significant radio play for a string of hits including “All My Life, “Everlong” “Times Like These,” “Something from Nothing,” “The Sky is a Neighbourhood,” “My Hero,” “Best Of You” and “This Is a Call.”
They remain a top concert draw across North America.
The band’s 12 Grammy awards include winning Best Rock Album of the Year on four occasions.
In lead singer David Grohl's 2021 book “The Storyteller,” he called Hawkins his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”
With files by The Canadian Press