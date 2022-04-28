Long-awaited staffing boosts for the Penticton RCMP detachment and the city’s bylaw services department are now complete.
The municipality announced this week that four new Mounties ordered by city council last year have arrived, as have six new additions to the bylaw department.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said the four new officers – three of whom are rookies, while the fourth transferred from elsewhere in B.C. – have been spread out across the detachment’s four general-duty watches.
“The addition of the four new RCMP members will enhance the amount of proactive time our officers have which will increase our ability to target and hold our prolific offenders to account,” said Hunter in an email Thursday.
Another three new Mounties are still on order.
“Once we staff the additional three positions, they will be positioned to enhance our Prolific Offender Management program and our Serious Crime Unit,” said Hunter.
The cost of each additional RCMP officer to local taxpayers is about $300,000 annually. The detachment now has a funded complement of 55 officers, although Hunter said the actual number of officers available for duty fluctuates based on things like illness, leaves and vacancies.
In 2020 – the most recent year for which data is publicly available – each Mountie in Penticton had an average caseload of 145 files, the highest anywhere in B.C.
Meanwhile, the bylaw department has turned out five new officers and one new administrator. That move, which required a $700,000 budget addition, will allow the department to run seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. At present, it operates six days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no service on Sundays or most statutory holidays.
“Community safety remains our top priority as a council,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release, “and the funding we approved (during budget deliberations) last November to add these additional members was led by public demand that more policing and bylaw calls be answered and responded to during peak hours, seven days a week.”