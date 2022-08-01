More than 300 homes — many in the Apex village— were put under evacuation order, Monday as the Keremeos Creek wildfire grew in size over the weekend.
According to RDOS officials, 438 properties are under evacuation order and an additional 73 on alert at the time of The Herald’s press deadline, late Monday afternoon.
The fire, first discovered Friday, is now 2,246 hectares in size.
Most of the homes are in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen’s Areas G and I, but there are some properties affected in the Lower Similkameen Indian Reserve and the Penticton Indian Reserve.
BC Wildfire information officer Bryan Zandberg said in a press conference Monday that it’s not all bad news.
“Things are going fairly well. There may be gusts of wind and there are reports of (possible) thunderstorms, which is concerning. It’s been a bit cooler than other days.
“We are definitely watching the winds and being mindful of the infrastructure and key values, transmission lines, properties, the highways and corridors.”
As of late Monday, only one structure was destroyed by fire, a wood cabin which was occupied. There were no injuries reported.
RDOS director Subrina Monteith, who represents Area I, praised the efforts of emergency personnel.
“I have great appreciation for the work that’s happening by great people who are doing an amazing job to see that everyone is safe,” Monteith said at the press conference. “We are not new to wildfires and it’s good knowing that we have the right people in the right place.”
Zandberg said he’s aware of a performance by the RCAF Snowbirds scheduled for Wednesday evening.
BC Wildfire Service has an aerial specialist among its personnel and are in regular contact with airports.
Zandberg noted the efforts of community partners including Apex Mountain Ski Resort which deployed snow-making machines Saturday to help combat the wildfire.
In Penticton, Kings Park and the Adidas Sportsplex have been made available for an estimated 80 firefighters from out of town.
A reception centre for fire evacuees was established at Princess Margaret Secondary School at 120 Green Ave. in Penticton.
Those wishing to support the evacuees financially are encouraged to either make a donation to the Red Cross or drop off gift cards at Penticton City Hall.
For regular wildfire updates visit: emergency.rdos.bc.ca