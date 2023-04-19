Here’s your chance to tear up the track at Area 27.
Avion Motorsports is partnering with Kirmac Collision for Grassroots Track Day on Wednesday, April 26, at Area 27 near Oliver.
Participants can bring their own vehicles – at a cost of $669 – or rent a specially equipped Camaro with driver – at a cost of $1,169 – to whisk them around the track.
“This event is all about giving passionate drivers an opportunity to experience the exhilaration of driving on a track that is usually reserved for exclusive members only,” said Avion Motorsports founder Trevor Seibert in a press release.
“If you have ever wanted the thrill of driving on Area 27, the Grassroots Track Day is for you.”
For more information, visit www.avionmotosports.com/grassroots.