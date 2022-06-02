FortisBC has signed access agreements with all 39 private property owners along a 30-kilometre route between Penticton and Chute Lake on which it intends to build a new natural gas pipeline, company officials said Thursday.
The so-called Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project would essentially twin an existing 16-inch line on the route in order to accommodate future growth in the region.
FortisBC was invited to speak Thursday to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to respond to an April presentation from a local environmental group opposed to the project.
In that earlier presentation, members of First Things First Okanagan urged the RDOS board to oppose the pipeline because it runs counter to the goal of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.
However, just three members of the RDOS board asked questions of the FortisBC delegation on Thursday and none of them were directly related to the concerns raised by First Things First Okanagan. The board was told a separate delegation from FortisBC is expected to attend in two weeks to speak about the company’s environmental efforts.
Tim Roberts, the RDOS director for Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley), said he also hopes to get some clarity on the best options for people who want to reduce their energy costs at the same time as they want to protect the environment.
“The debate on our street is: What’s clean?” said Roberts, pointing to the maze of grant programs and rebates available for gas and electric appliances.
“I completely agree it is confusing,” replied Darren McElhinney, senior project manager for the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project.
“Everywhere you look, there’s different opinions on the subject. To be honest with you, I’m not an expert on it either, but I do think a diversified approach going forward is Fortis’s approach to it.”
McElhinney also told the RDOS board the proposed route covers 13 kilometres of private land and 17 km of Crown land, and that the company is now working on three final access agreements with the RDOS and City of Penticton. The company is hoping to have the new line operational by the end of 2024.
FortisBC applied to the B.C. Utilities Commission for project approval in November 2020, but the process has been adjourned to allow additional time for consultation with local First Nations.
The company estimates the price of the new pipeline at $270 million, which would cost the average customer about $9 extra per year.