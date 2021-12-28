The body of the overdue snowboarder has been located.
Late this morning, Search and Rescuers along with Big White Ski Patrol located the body of the overdue snowboarder who was last seen Monday at 1 p.m. A recovery effort is underway with assistance from the Penticton and District Search and Rescue - Helicopter External Transport System (PENSAR HETS).
The man’s next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
The Kelowna Regional RCMP thanks volunteers from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) as well as teams from Vernon (SAR) as well as Penticton (PENSAR) who assisted in the search.
There investigation will now be turned over to the BC Coroners Service