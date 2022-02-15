Consultants hired to conduct a Community Safety Resource Review in Penticton have launched a survey to get public feedback.
“The information gathered in the survey will help us focus our investments in protective services on the areas that matter most to the community,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“We strongly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute your voice on this important topic.”
The survey is being conducted by an independent project team led by Curt T. Griffiths, professor and co-ordinator of the police studies program in the school of criminology at Simon Fraser University, and Eli Sopow, a professor in the business administration program at Canada University West in Vancouver.
Both have extensive experience conducting studies of police operations, strategies, and resource utilization across the province.
The $75,000 review arose from council’s recent deliberations on hiring more RCMP and bylaw officers.
The survey runs through March 6 and can be found online at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Paper copies are available at the library, community centre and city hall