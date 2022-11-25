Blue Rodeo

Blue Rodeo, left to right, Bazil Donovan, Glenn Milchem, Colin Cripps, Greg Keelor, Mike Boguski and Jim Cuddy, are pictured in their Toronto studio in this file photo from October 2016. The Canadian icons perform Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

 The Canadian Press file photo

Friday, Nov. 25

• Black Friday

• 35th annual Festival of Lights, Summerland Light-Up, downtown Summerland, 5-9 p.m., Santa’s Workshop, mini parade, letters to Santa, selfies with Santa, Nesters Market Family Stage, Re/Max Orchard Main Stage entertainment, fireworks display, shuttle service available from two locations

• Oliver Town Light-Up, an afternoon and evening full of activities, rediscover downtown, 5-7 p.m., light-up ceremony at Town Hall, 6 p.m., Light funnel, bonfire and music with Rachel Cole, 7 p.m. at Oliver Tourism Centre and Lions Park, fireworks begin at 8 p.m.

• Cat’s Paw Productions presents Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase online: catspawproductionssociety.com

• Venables Alive! Local artist series featuring Indigenous songwriter and music journalist from Osoyoos Indian Band Francis Baptiste, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 8:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca

• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Sicamous at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; Kamloops at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:35 p.m.

• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre tai chi, 10:30 a.m., chair fit yoga, noon, Friday night dance with Shingidder, 7 p.m., $10

• Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.

• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Grandmothers for Africa fundraising lunch, Wild Ginger, 340 Main Street, 11:30 a.m., by minimum donation of $10 plus the cost of lunch, register by calling Lynn 250-328-9035

• Three Sisters Winery, open house in recognition of Naramata Winter Market, 4-8 p.m., featuring art and crafted products by Art of Marina, accompanied by local snacks, tasting room open at 11 a.m.

• Rumour Mill, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• A Warm Welcome, Summerland United Church (across from City Hall), 5-8 p.m., hot dogs, hot drinks and children’s play centre

• 2nd annual Naramata Slow Christmas Market, in Naramata village, 5-8 p.m., a European-inspired holiday market, music, fire pit, locally-made treats and artisans

• Open Mic Night, Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 5-7 p.m.

• Classic Rock and Country Show, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7 p.m., featuring Glory Days, dinner, 5 p.m.

• Book signings, “Long Time Dead” by Susan McIver and “Harry, a loved horse in the RCMP Musical Ride” by Katherine (Kate) Hansen, Maple Roch, 13224 North Victoria Street, Summerland, 5-9 p.m.

• South Okanagan Fire and Ice Festival, Oliver Visitor Centre, 6431 Station Street, 1-8 p.m., bringing together food, wine and culture, free

• 80s Night, Slackwater Brewing, with DJ Spill, costume contest, 7 p.m.-midnight

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Bones and All,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Devotion,” (PG, 139 minutes); “Strange World,” (G, 102 minutes); “The Menu,” (1A, 107 minutes); “She Said,” (PG, 129 minutes); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (PG, 161 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton

Saturday, Nov. 26

• Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., holograms, acrobats, daredevils, lasers, tickets start at $49 plus tax and service charge, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Princeton Christmas Light-Up, Veterans’ Square, 3-5 p.m., family activities

• 43rd annual OSNS Share a Smile Telethon, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 12:30-8 p.m., view on Shaw Cable or watch live on OSNS website

• Open House, BC Wine Info Centre, 101-533 Vees Drive, noon-5 p.m., featuring local artisans, guest wineries, small bites and gift basket draws

• Cat’s Paw Productions presents Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 and 10:30 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase: catspawproductionssociety.com

• Elks Lodge Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, 343 Main Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., baked goods, preserves, crafts, to rent a table for $15 call 250-492-2949; drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner with Penticton Indian Cuisine, 5:30 p.m., music with Desert Rockers, 6:30 p.m.

• Summerland Curling Club invites you to try curling, 3-5 p.m., instruction, burger and beer, $20, come as group or individual, register at: info@summerlandcurling.org

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, quilting retreat, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

• Juno Award-nominee Oliver Swain, “The Service Station,”, The Lakeside Church, 5505 Butler Street, Summerland, 8 p.m., with Ashley Wey, $30 at the door, $25 in advance from Eventbrite.ca

• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, North Okanagan at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; Chase at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.

• Hoodoo Adventures presents 12th annual Santa Rec Run, LocoLanding Adventure Park parking lot, 75 Riverside Drive, 5 p.m., 1 and 5-km runs, $20 (adults), $15 (youth), $50 (family), to benefit Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, register online: santarecrun.ca

• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Peach City Sessions, hosted by Kirby and Dave Barber, featuring Chad Brownlee with Joshua Smith, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Reconnecting in the South Okanagan: Osoyoos, Gyro Beach, Osoyoos, noon-6:30 p.m., a full day of live music, performers, artists, food trucks and more, free

• Winter market, District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, noon-4 p.m.

• Penticton Roller Rink, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all ages 5-7 p.m., adults 7-9 p.m., $15 (14 and older), $10 (13 and younger), skate rental is $5

• Art exhibit with Pat Field, Brandi Beckett, Oliver Swain, The Service Station for Mind, Body and Soul at The Lakeside Church, 5505 Butler Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free

• Princeton Legion Craft Fair, Royal Canadian Legion in Princeton, 170 Bridge Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Al Manning, Highway 97 Brewing, doors open at 6 p.m., no cover

• Charity meat raffle, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.

• Crawford’s Collectors Club, Penticton Art Gallery, 1-3 p.m., learn how to build a collection and share you love, knowledge and recent acquisitions with other like minded individuals

Sunday, Nov. 27

• FIFA World Cup Family Viewing Party, Canada vs Croatia, Adidas Sportsplex, 550 Eckhardt Ave. W., 7:30 a.m., entry be donation, bring your own chair or blanket

• FIFA World Cup breakfast at The Barking Parrot, 8 a.m., $10 breakfast (three eggs, five back-bacon strips, three toast, hash browns, alcohol sales may begin at 9 a.m., ages 19 and over

• Blue Rodeo’s “Many A Mile Tour,” with special guest Barney Bentall, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets start at $39 plus tax and service charge, purchase: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Canada’s balladeer Wiz Bryant in concert, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1 p.m., $12 at the door (includes a treat), $10 in advance

• Guitarist Barry Wilson performs sweet cover tunes, The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.

• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, North Okanagan at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 6:05 p.m.

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $8, Grimms meat draw, dog races, 50/50 draws, 2 p.m.

• Christmas Craft Fair sponsored by Princeton Community Arts Council, Riverside Learning Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sage Valley Voices’ Christmas Memories, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2:30 p.m. $15, purchase online: venablestheatre.ca

• Rotary Club of Penticton Charity Meat Draw, Barley Mill Pub, draws at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., 13 chances to win plus a losers’ draw

Monday, Nov. 28

• Oliver Town Council meets, council chambers, 7:45 p.m.

• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, 7 p.m., “Galactic Magnetic Fields through Polarized Radio Observations,” with Anna Ordog from DRAO, admission is by donation for students in need

• Okanagan Skaha School District meets, ICM building, 425 Jermyn Ave., 6:30 p.m., to view agenda: sd67.bc.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowling, 10:15 a.m., Birds of a Father, 12:30 p.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.

• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available

• Pub Dart League at various pubs and service clubs in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.

• Canadian Mental Health Association Suicide Alert Training, ages 15 and over, 102-1873 Main Street, Penticton, 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

• Meet Canada’s Nature Bus, delivering thousands of messages to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Nature COP conference, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 10:30 a.m.

• Open mic hosted by Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m., acoustic guitar and mics provided

• Brown Bag Lecture Series, “1884 Cannibalism andits Okanagan Connection,” presented by Bob Hayes, Penticton Public Library and Museum auditorium, noon, by donation of $2

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

• The Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show presented by Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.), $30 on Eventbrite

• Topics & Tea with writer/ecologist Don Gayton, Penticton Art Gallery, 1 p.m.

• Boy Golden, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Terminator Epic Battle nerf war, presented by Valley Tae Kwon Do, Queen’s Park Elementary School, 6 p.m., $10 entry or free with a free trial class to Valley Tae Kwon Do, bring nerf gun, bullets, safety glasses, running shoes, for details: valleytaekwondo.com

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre chair yoga, 9 a.m., Volunteer Fair, 10 a.m.-noon (learn about volunteer opportunities at the centre); beginner line dance, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

• Today is the first day of December and 335th day of 2022

• World Cup of soccer, Canada vs Morocco, 7 a.m. (PT)

• Juno Award-winning jazz pianist Michael Kaeshammer in concert, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $32, purchase online: venablestheatre.ca

• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 101 Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m., to view agenda: rdos.bc.ca

• Second week: Cat’s Paw Productions presents “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase online: catspawproductionssociety.com

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca

• Tony D., The Dream Café, 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca