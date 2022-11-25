Friday, Nov. 25
• Black Friday
• 35th annual Festival of Lights, Summerland Light-Up, downtown Summerland, 5-9 p.m., Santa’s Workshop, mini parade, letters to Santa, selfies with Santa, Nesters Market Family Stage, Re/Max Orchard Main Stage entertainment, fireworks display, shuttle service available from two locations
• Oliver Town Light-Up, an afternoon and evening full of activities, rediscover downtown, 5-7 p.m., light-up ceremony at Town Hall, 6 p.m., Light funnel, bonfire and music with Rachel Cole, 7 p.m. at Oliver Tourism Centre and Lions Park, fireworks begin at 8 p.m.
• Cat’s Paw Productions presents Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase online: catspawproductionssociety.com
• Venables Alive! Local artist series featuring Indigenous songwriter and music journalist from Osoyoos Indian Band Francis Baptiste, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 8:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Sicamous at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; Kamloops at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:35 p.m.
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre tai chi, 10:30 a.m., chair fit yoga, noon, Friday night dance with Shingidder, 7 p.m., $10
• Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Grandmothers for Africa fundraising lunch, Wild Ginger, 340 Main Street, 11:30 a.m., by minimum donation of $10 plus the cost of lunch, register by calling Lynn 250-328-9035
• Three Sisters Winery, open house in recognition of Naramata Winter Market, 4-8 p.m., featuring art and crafted products by Art of Marina, accompanied by local snacks, tasting room open at 11 a.m.
• Rumour Mill, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• A Warm Welcome, Summerland United Church (across from City Hall), 5-8 p.m., hot dogs, hot drinks and children’s play centre
• 2nd annual Naramata Slow Christmas Market, in Naramata village, 5-8 p.m., a European-inspired holiday market, music, fire pit, locally-made treats and artisans
• Open Mic Night, Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 5-7 p.m.
• Classic Rock and Country Show, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7 p.m., featuring Glory Days, dinner, 5 p.m.
• Book signings, “Long Time Dead” by Susan McIver and “Harry, a loved horse in the RCMP Musical Ride” by Katherine (Kate) Hansen, Maple Roch, 13224 North Victoria Street, Summerland, 5-9 p.m.
• South Okanagan Fire and Ice Festival, Oliver Visitor Centre, 6431 Station Street, 1-8 p.m., bringing together food, wine and culture, free
• 80s Night, Slackwater Brewing, with DJ Spill, costume contest, 7 p.m.-midnight
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Bones and All,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Devotion,” (PG, 139 minutes); “Strange World,” (G, 102 minutes); “The Menu,” (1A, 107 minutes); “She Said,” (PG, 129 minutes); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (PG, 161 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Saturday, Nov. 26
• Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., holograms, acrobats, daredevils, lasers, tickets start at $49 plus tax and service charge, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Princeton Christmas Light-Up, Veterans’ Square, 3-5 p.m., family activities
• 43rd annual OSNS Share a Smile Telethon, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 12:30-8 p.m., view on Shaw Cable or watch live on OSNS website
• Open House, BC Wine Info Centre, 101-533 Vees Drive, noon-5 p.m., featuring local artisans, guest wineries, small bites and gift basket draws
• Cat’s Paw Productions presents Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 and 10:30 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase: catspawproductionssociety.com
• Elks Lodge Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, 343 Main Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., baked goods, preserves, crafts, to rent a table for $15 call 250-492-2949; drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner with Penticton Indian Cuisine, 5:30 p.m., music with Desert Rockers, 6:30 p.m.
• Summerland Curling Club invites you to try curling, 3-5 p.m., instruction, burger and beer, $20, come as group or individual, register at: info@summerlandcurling.org
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, quilting retreat, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
• Juno Award-nominee Oliver Swain, “The Service Station,”, The Lakeside Church, 5505 Butler Street, Summerland, 8 p.m., with Ashley Wey, $30 at the door, $25 in advance from Eventbrite.ca
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, North Okanagan at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; Chase at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures presents 12th annual Santa Rec Run, LocoLanding Adventure Park parking lot, 75 Riverside Drive, 5 p.m., 1 and 5-km runs, $20 (adults), $15 (youth), $50 (family), to benefit Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, register online: santarecrun.ca
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Peach City Sessions, hosted by Kirby and Dave Barber, featuring Chad Brownlee with Joshua Smith, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Reconnecting in the South Okanagan: Osoyoos, Gyro Beach, Osoyoos, noon-6:30 p.m., a full day of live music, performers, artists, food trucks and more, free
• Winter market, District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, noon-4 p.m.
• Penticton Roller Rink, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all ages 5-7 p.m., adults 7-9 p.m., $15 (14 and older), $10 (13 and younger), skate rental is $5
• Art exhibit with Pat Field, Brandi Beckett, Oliver Swain, The Service Station for Mind, Body and Soul at The Lakeside Church, 5505 Butler Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free
• Princeton Legion Craft Fair, Royal Canadian Legion in Princeton, 170 Bridge Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Al Manning, Highway 97 Brewing, doors open at 6 p.m., no cover
• Charity meat raffle, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
• Crawford’s Collectors Club, Penticton Art Gallery, 1-3 p.m., learn how to build a collection and share you love, knowledge and recent acquisitions with other like minded individuals
Sunday, Nov. 27
• FIFA World Cup Family Viewing Party, Canada vs Croatia, Adidas Sportsplex, 550 Eckhardt Ave. W., 7:30 a.m., entry be donation, bring your own chair or blanket
• FIFA World Cup breakfast at The Barking Parrot, 8 a.m., $10 breakfast (three eggs, five back-bacon strips, three toast, hash browns, alcohol sales may begin at 9 a.m., ages 19 and over
• Blue Rodeo’s “Many A Mile Tour,” with special guest Barney Bentall, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets start at $39 plus tax and service charge, purchase: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Canada’s balladeer Wiz Bryant in concert, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1 p.m., $12 at the door (includes a treat), $10 in advance
• Guitarist Barry Wilson performs sweet cover tunes, The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, North Okanagan at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 6:05 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $8, Grimms meat draw, dog races, 50/50 draws, 2 p.m.
• Christmas Craft Fair sponsored by Princeton Community Arts Council, Riverside Learning Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Sage Valley Voices’ Christmas Memories, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2:30 p.m. $15, purchase online: venablestheatre.ca
• Rotary Club of Penticton Charity Meat Draw, Barley Mill Pub, draws at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., 13 chances to win plus a losers’ draw
Monday, Nov. 28
• Oliver Town Council meets, council chambers, 7:45 p.m.
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, 7 p.m., “Galactic Magnetic Fields through Polarized Radio Observations,” with Anna Ordog from DRAO, admission is by donation for students in need
• Okanagan Skaha School District meets, ICM building, 425 Jermyn Ave., 6:30 p.m., to view agenda: sd67.bc.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowling, 10:15 a.m., Birds of a Father, 12:30 p.m., beginner ukulele, 3:15 p.m.
• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available
• Pub Dart League at various pubs and service clubs in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Canadian Mental Health Association Suicide Alert Training, ages 15 and over, 102-1873 Main Street, Penticton, 5-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
• Meet Canada’s Nature Bus, delivering thousands of messages to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Nature COP conference, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 10:30 a.m.
• Open mic hosted by Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m., acoustic guitar and mics provided
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, “1884 Cannibalism andits Okanagan Connection,” presented by Bob Hayes, Penticton Public Library and Museum auditorium, noon, by donation of $2
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
• The Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show presented by Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.), $30 on Eventbrite
• Topics & Tea with writer/ecologist Don Gayton, Penticton Art Gallery, 1 p.m.
• Boy Golden, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Terminator Epic Battle nerf war, presented by Valley Tae Kwon Do, Queen’s Park Elementary School, 6 p.m., $10 entry or free with a free trial class to Valley Tae Kwon Do, bring nerf gun, bullets, safety glasses, running shoes, for details: valleytaekwondo.com
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre chair yoga, 9 a.m., Volunteer Fair, 10 a.m.-noon (learn about volunteer opportunities at the centre); beginner line dance, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
• Today is the first day of December and 335th day of 2022
• World Cup of soccer, Canada vs Morocco, 7 a.m. (PT)
• Juno Award-winning jazz pianist Michael Kaeshammer in concert, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $32, purchase online: venablestheatre.ca
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 101 Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m., to view agenda: rdos.bc.ca
• Second week: Cat’s Paw Productions presents “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase online: catspawproductionssociety.com
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Tony D., The Dream Café, 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca