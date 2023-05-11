The fire-breathing spectacle of the Malicious Monster Truck Tour pulls into the Penticton Speedway this weekend.
Shows start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a pit party beforehand at 11 a.m. each day during which you can get up close and personal with the drivers.
Parking costs $10 on site but there will be a free shuttle running to the racetrack from the Wholesale Club parking lot. Six food trucks will be parked beside the track and there will be free face painting for kids.
“Our fans can expect to see some of the most impressive stunts and tricks performed by our talented drivers, including Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur – the one everyone will be talking about the next day,” said promoter Bill Payne in a press release.
Tickets start at $20 for kids nine and under, $30 for kids 10 to 18, $35 for adults and $30 for seniors.
For more information or to book tickets, visit www.pentictonspeedway.com.