It likely comes as cold comfort to his victim to know David Bobbitt, once described by a judge as “the very definition of a psychopath,” has shown no interest in leaving prison.
Bobbitt, now 46, was declared a dangerous offender and handed an indeterminate prison sentence in March 2015, resulting from the sexual assault and confinement of a woman and her toddler son inside his second-hand store in downtown Penticton in 2011. He was arrested four days after the incident and has been in custody ever since.
But under federal law, the Parole Board of Canada is compelled to review a dangerous offender’s case seven years after the offender first enters custody, then every two years after that, with an eye to partial or full release.
Bobbitt’s first two reviews – in 2018 and 2020, respectively – found he still posed an undue threat to society if released, as did the most recent review conducted last month.
“The board notes you continue to present with significant needs and risk that in light of your dangerous offender designation remain highly concerning and risk-relevant,” states a copy of the June 21, 2022, decision obtained by The Herald.
“The board finds your lack of engagement in your correctional plan, lack of participation in risk-relevant programming, lack of viable release plans, and apparent lack of insight into the gravity and nature of your offending, remain aggravating aspects of your case. This concern is compounded further by your assessed high risk to reoffend.”
The decision states Bobbitt declined to participate in the review process because he indicated he’s “not ready yet.”
Bobbitt has also declined to participate in psychological evaluations and all but one sex offender treatment program, plus refused to be transferred from his maximum-security cell – the location of which is redacted – to a lower-security unit because he indicated he would “probably kill someone.”
However, the parole board’s decision also notes Bobbitt has more recently expressed an interest in meeting with his case management team and engaging mental health supports, which is “encouraging and perhaps an indication that you are in the beginning stages of understanding what is required on your part to address your risk and advance your correctional plan.”
Unlike her attacker, Bobbitt’s victim has been participating in the review process and filed a fresh impact statement in March 2022 in which it is “readily apparent… the significance of the harm you caused and the life-changing consequences of your actions,” noted the decision.
Back in 2015, Bobbitt’s dangerous offender hearing was told the victim, who was 22 at the time, suffered lacerations to her scalp that totalled 53 centimetres in length, and required a blood transfusion and multiple surgeries afterwards. Her son was unharmed, but found wearing a T-shirt soaked with his mother’s blood.
The ordeal lasted about 16 hours, and only came to an end when a family member spotted the woman’s car in front of Bobbitt’s shop and called police.
Bobbitt fled before Mounties arrived, triggering a manhunt that ended in an orchard south of Oliver.
To prove the pattern of violent behaviour necessary to have Bobbitt declared a dangerous offender, the Crown relied on a similar attack he perpetrated on a different woman in Penticton in 2007 that didn’t result in charges.
“I find that Mr. Bobbitt is the very definition of a psychopath,” concluded now-retired judge Peter Rogers in his decision.