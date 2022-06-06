Two men and a Penticton-based company accused of illegally selling gun parts have reached a plea deal that will see the Crown drop all criminal charges in exchange for the company admitting to a single offence under the Federal Competition Act, their lawyer said Monday.
The trial for Brasslead Holdings Ltd. – which did business as Aztec Armory Canada – along with owner Marshall Butterfield Witzel and employee Darius El Masry was slated to begin Monday in provincial court with a slew of defence applications to toss the case over various alleged infringements of the accused’s Charter rights.
However, defence counsel Julian Van Der Walle instead had the case adjourned to allow time to tie up a few loose ends in the plea deal and arrange a date for sentencing.
The court was not told under the section of the Federal Competition Act to which Brasslead is expected to plead guilty or what fine it will pay.
Brasslead was charged with one count of illegally manufacturing or transferring a firearm between Jan. 1 and July 23, 2019, and one count of offering to carry out the same offence during the same period.
Witzel was charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm on July 18, 2019, and El Masry was charged with one count of improper storage of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm knowing it had an altered, defaced or missing serial number, both on July 18, 2019.
Van Der Walle said at a hearing April 27 the Charter applications would have focused largely on the delay in getting the matter to trial and the validity of four separate search warrants executed at the men’s homes and business. If those applications didn’t result in the charges being dropped, the matter was scheduled for a full trial beginning in late August.
At that same hearing, Crown counsel Kurt Froelich said “the allegations are that this company… shipped a number of firearm components to various locations in eastern Canada that didn’t have serial numbers on them.”
The charges were sworn in January 2021 by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, a B.C. police agency focused on organized crime.