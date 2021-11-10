Nov. 11, 2021 Events:
PENTICTON: Ceremony at Memorial Park in 100 block of Main Street, 10:50 a.m., featuring emcee Ron Bannister and Padre John Briscall, the Royal Canadian Legion is open afterward with music by Buzz Byer
NARAMATA: Outdoor service at Manitou Park in Naramata, 10:45 a.m., includes a flyover, emceed by Gerald Anderson
SUMMERLAND:Residents are invited to place a poppy on the wreaths at the cenotaph, Legion members and cadets will place candles on the graves of local veterans at all four cemetaries, invitation-only ceremony at the Legion, 11 a.m., the ceremony will be live-sreamed, for details: summerlandlegion.comOKANAGAN FALLS: Ceremony and fly-over at the cenotaph, 11 a.m.
OLIVER: Ceremony and fly-over at the cenotaph, 11 a.m.
OSOYOOS: Due to COVID regulations, the indoor service at the Legion is by invite only (priority seating for veterans/caregivers).
KEREMEOS: Indoor ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion, doors open at 10:30 a.m., service begins at 10:55 a.m., limited to the first 60 people due to COVID (vaccine cards and masks required)
PRINCETON: Service at Royal Canadian Legion, 11 a.m., seating is limited
NOTE: For all indoor events, proof of vaccine and ID are required, masks must be worn and all social-distancing protocols will in place.