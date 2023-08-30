Oliver went in-house for its latest chief administrative officer.
The town announced this week it has hired Wayne Anderson, who been acting in the position since May 2023 following the departure of Ed Chow.
“After a thorough recruitment process, it was clear that Wayne Anderson has the knowledge, experience, and proven leadership skills to achieve council’s strategic priorities and continue to advance the Town of Oliver forward. We are pleased to be able to promote from within the organization and look forward to working with Wayne in his new role as CAO,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in a press release.
Anderson joined the Town of Oliver as chief financial officer in 2022, and before that served almost six years as director of finance for the City of Merritt.
“I have always enjoyed the challenge of working with small and growing communities like Oliver as they strive to cost-effectively enhance their infrastructure and continually improve on their delivery of services,” said Anderson in the release.