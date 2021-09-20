Even though he’s not yet old enough to legally vote, Penticton student Aadvik Saini’s prediction for Monday night’s federal election was probably as good as anything you heard from professional political pundits.
Saini and approximately 160 classmates in Grades 2-8 at Holy Cross Elementary participated Monday morning in the Student Vote Canada process, casting ballots for their local candidates of choice.
The 13-year-old Saini gave his vote to Richard Cannings, the two-term New Democrat incumbent in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“I think Richard’s going to get in in our district, but I’m not quite as confident (the NDP) are going to get in as government of Canada,” said Saini, who’s in Grade 8.
Saini liked the NDP’s commitment to increasing funding for public transit and working towards making rides free across Canada, alongside its pledge to impose new taxes on the ultra-rich.
“I feel like (better transit) would encourage people to stop using more cars, which would cause less carbon emissions,” explained Saini. “And, with taxes, some people can’t afford to pay taxes and the rich people kind of can (afford) more.”
Under the guidance of teacher Michele Cumberland, students at Holy Cross regularly participate in mock elections for all levels of government.
“It’s so important because students need to grow up understanding (voting) is a very special right that was won for them. They can’t assume everyone has it; everyone doesn’t,” said Cumberland, whose school is among 7,500 in Canada participating in this edition of Student Vote Canada.
“So, I believe for our democratic system to work as it was intended – where quality and representation is so important – that students need to honestly believe that it’s 100% their responsibility and their right to vote.”
In the 2019 election, Holy Cross students voted 42% in favour of Conservative candidate Helena Konanz, with Cannings as runner-up at 24%, followed by Green candidate Tara Howse at 18%. The actual 2019 result was much closer, as Cannings won with 36% support compared to 35% for Konanz – a difference of just 756 votes.
As a whole, Canadian students in 2019 correctly picked the Liberals to win a minority government.
Student Vote Canada was due to release its 2021 results after the polls closed Monday.