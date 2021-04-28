Seven weeks out from the June 19 byelection that will fill the seat on Penticton city council vacated by Jake Kimberley due to health reasons, the local government is also setting the stage for a referendum question that will be on the ballot.
When they go to the polls to support their favourite candidates, voters will also be asked if they support the city entering a long-term lease of up to 25 years with a private operator to run Skaha Marina.
The private operator would be selected through a competitive bid process to manage the city-owned marina, which includes moorage, a fuel dock and a building on land. City officials have proposed a lease to generate revenue to help fund the marina’s ongoing maintenance and repair.
To help make its case, the city has posted a wealth of information online at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and made handouts available at engagement kiosks at city hall, Skaha marina and other public facilities.
City staff will be out in person at Skaha Lake on May 1 and Okanagan Lake on May 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, to take questions in person. Online presentations by city staff with opportunities to ask questions are also planned for May 6 and May 12.
“Council feels strongly that the community needs to be on board with entering into a long-term agreement with a private operator before we move forward,” Mayor Vassilaki said in a press release.
“I encourage everyone to carefully consider the information available on this topic as you also consider the candidates."
Council in February approved a $2.8-million plan to make over the east side of Skaha Lake Park, including the marina, but hasn’t yet arranged funding for it.
The last time the city entered a long-term lease for the marina was in 2016, but that 29-year deal with Trio Marine Group fell apart due to public backlash and it eventually cost taxpayers $200,000 to tear up the contract.