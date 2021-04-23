A search was underway Friday for a cougar believed to have attacked at least two family pets this week in the Westhills area of the Penticton Indian Reserve not far from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school implemented a safety plan and the Penticton Indian Band issued a public warning advising of the danger.
“For residents living in the area, please do not let your children or pets play or walk to school outside alone,” the warning stated.
“In the frequented area, the public may see our natural resources team and trackers in the effort to contain the animal. Please do not approach the personnel in the conduct of their duty as it may add unnecessary risk.”
Cougars generate approximately 2,500 calls each year to the BC Conservation Officer Service, according to the WildsafeBC website.
“Cougar attacks are very rare, but if you encounter a cougar, stay calm, never run and pick up small children immediately. Children are most at risk in a cougar encounter and they should be taught how to behave appropriately.”