With a $9.8-million contract in hand, Grizzly Excavating is now getting set to tear into the Point Intersection project in south Penticton.
The work, which will begin May 2 and stretch deep into 2024, will include decommissioning the Point Intersection; building a new roundabout at Pineview Road and South Main Street; creating a new signalized intersection at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road; and installing the final section of the lake-to-lake bike route down South Main Street.
“Given the large scope of this project, construction is expected to be completed late next year, and is anticipated to cause significant disruption,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
“We will work diligently to notify neighbours and the community well in advance, and encourage all residents to stay informed by signing up for news updates from the city.
The total cost of the project is now set at $10.5 million – up $3.1 million since the first estimates were prepared two years ago – which required a special vote of city council earlier this month to increase the budget.
Work will be performed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless approval is granted for nighttime operations.
The project will be completed in phases to minimize traffic impacts as much as possible.
The tentative schedule is:
• A sidewalk on Greenwood Drive will be installed between Green Avenue East and Dartmouth Drive, and along Dartmouth Drive to Pineview Road starting in May. The road will be open to local traffic.
• Work will begin on the reconstruction of Galt Avenue later this spring.
• Work on Pineview Road and South Main Street will begin in the summer.
• Asphalt and paving work along Main Street and Warren Avenue are scheduled for the fall.
• A roundabout will be constructed at the Galt Avenue/South Main Street/Pineview Road intersection, also starting in the fall.
• Skaha Lake Road repaving, and installation of a traffic signal at Galt Avenue, will start early next year.
• Once the signalized intersection and roundabout are complete, Kinney Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and converted to greenspace and the pedestrian/bike connection.
• At the same time, the remaining section of the lake-to-lake route will be installed, connecting the existing work at Atkinson Street down South Main Street to just south of the roundabout.