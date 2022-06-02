Life on the lake will become much easier for the owners of a Naramata home who received approval Thursday for a unique tram system on their property.
The home is located high above Okanagan Lake at 2265 Naramata Rd., with a steep natural hillside guarding access to the water below.
Plans presented to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen contemplate a 96-metre steel tram line running from an orchard at the rear of the property to a landing close to the lake but above the high-water mark. The steepest part of the line would be built on a 41-degree grade. The system would be attached to the ground through 16 screw piles meant to limit disturbance.
Because such development isn’t normally permitted so close to the water, the owners applied for a site-specific amendment to the Official Community Plan to make it all work.
And, while the Area E Advisory Planning Commission voted in April to oppose the project, the RDOS board on Thursday voted unanimously to approve it without comment. The project still requires a pair of permits from RDOS staff.
The board’s vote followed a public hearing earlier in the day during which just one person spoke.
Jim Solley, who lives next door to the subject property, said the tram will allow the owners to make full use of their land while minimizing impact on the environment.
“It’s modern, it’s innovative, it’s unobtrusive, it’s quiet, it’s electric, it’s a good idea on so many fronts,” said Solley.
An environmental assessment conducted by Kelowna-based Ecoscape at the site suggests the total area impacted by the tram line will be just 0.1 square metres, while a foot path would require disturbing approximately 600 square metres.
“As qualified environmental professionals, Ecoscape can assure that the proposed tram to allow for foreshore access… would not result in a harmful alteration, disruption or destruction (HADD) of the natural features, functions and conditions of fish and fish habitat under the Federal Fisheries Act,” the assessment report concludes.
The project is being led by Kelowna-based Silverspan Trams, which has been in operation since 2002 and boasts on its website of having built such systems on Okanagan Lake, Kalamalka Lake and the Gulf Islands.