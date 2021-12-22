Just weeks after the City of Penticton found itself in hot water due to its handling of a tax sale, the City of Vernon has issued a public notice to the owner of a property that was just auctioned off in that community.
“The steps being taken by the City of Vernon are in line with usual and required practice for this situation. The circumstances in Penticton have not played a role in the efforts or channels used by the City of Vernon to notify the property owner,” said City of Vernon spokeswoman Christy Poirier in an email Wednesday.
“The circumstances here are very different than those identified in the ombudsperson’s report.”
The ombudsperson’s report, issued Dec. 8, probed the 2017 tax sale of the home at 2357 Cornwall Dr. in Penticton, which was auctioned off to cover the owner’s $10,000 debt.
The ombudsperson found the city’s correspondence with the owner contained errors, leading to an “unfair” process that saw her home trade for $150,000 – well below its assessed value of $420,000.
The report also noted that of the 152 properties that went to tax sale in Penticton over the past 32 years, just three actually changed hands, which should have prompted city staff to look deeper into the woman’s case to try to find out what why she hadn’t paid her taxes or to reach out for help on her behalf to agencies like Interior Health or the Public Guardian and Trustee.
Five days after the release of the report, Penticton city council issued an apology and agreed to reimburse the woman $140,000 representing about half the equity she lost.
Vernon’s new tax sale is a different animal.
The winning bidder paid $245,000 for a townhouse at 101-505 Browne Rd. that was valued at $244,000 as of July 2020 by BC Assessment. The current owner, Donald Lee Pressman, has one year to pay off his $6,200 tax bill in order to retain the property.
Poirier said Vernon took the unusual step of issuing a press release because staff had been unable to contact Pressman, whose most recent address is in Delta.
“Therefore, in accordance with the Local Government Act and an order by the B.C. Supreme Court, the city must take specific steps to reasonably provide notice to the property owner,” added Poirier.