Penticton could be just the edge of the tarmac for a new commercial airline that will be the fourth to serve the city when it launches in September – wildfires permitting.
Cascadia Air had planned to begin its Penticton-Vancouver service this week but was forced to hold off due to the wildfire situation in the region.
When the route does finally go into operation, it will offer daily 3 p.m. flights between YYF and the South Terminal of Vancouver International Airport. One-way tickets will cost $154.99, plus services fees and taxes.
Cascadia Air operates a pair of eight-seat Navajo Chieftans – although it’s only taking six passengers at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions – and with the exception of YVR favours smaller airports, such as Pitt Meadows, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Campbell River and Tofino.
“We’re able to fly to places the big guys aren’t able to go, but on the same note, we can also connect people with the big guys,” said president Jeremy Barrett in an interview.
Barrett launched the airline in late 2019 with flights between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows, then switched its focus mid-pandemic to charters and urgent deliveries of supplies and services to remote communities.
Now, with travel restrictions easing, Cascadia Air is on the hunt for opportunities to tap into the tourism market.
“We are looking at other partnerships in the Okanagan Valley – Osoyoos all the way up to Vernon – in terms of finding new value and creating value for us and other people by joining partnerships, especially in the tourism sector, where we could start bringing people up for destination packages,” said Barrett.
“Our goal is to bring somebody out to the Okanagan for the weekend where they could do their vineyard tour, stay in a hotel, have a nice weekend and then fly home to Vancouver. Or vice versa: Bring those residents from the Okanagan out to the Island.”
Barrett also has his eye on other under-served communities like Princeton and Merritt.
“All of these smaller airports are on our radar,” he said.
City officials are glad Cascadia Air chose Penticton for its initial foray into the Interior.
“This airline will be a great addition to our services at YYF Penticton Airport for recreational and business travelers, and a positive signal for the return of safe travel,” said Carly Lewis, the city’s manager of economic development, in a statement.
“Our economic development team has been actively investing in promoting the Penticton Airport, and we look forward to supporting another new service provider for our community.”
The other three commercial airlines that operate out of Penticton are Air Canada and Pacific Coastal, both of which offer service to Vancouver, and WestJet, which flies to Calgary.