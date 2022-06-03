B.C.’s gang police made numerous arrests, and seized weapons, drugs and cash, during a four-day deployment to Kelowna.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team worked with local police on a number of cases last month.
“Over the four days, officers stopped 100 vehicles and interacted with 145 people, the majority of whom were connected to the street-level drug trade. Of concern were the multiple weapons seized, including two BB guns that appeared altered to shoot live ammunition,” the police unit said in a news release.
“Taking these potential weapons off the street was integral to the UGET violence suppression efforts in Kelowna.”
The totals are still being tallied, but the police said they made multiple arrests, while seizing weapons, drugs and more than $30,000 in cash.
UGET officers also located a stolen vehicle and arrested the occupant on a warrant for a robbery committed in Penticton.
“The enforcement presence of CFSEU-BC’s UGET teams in Kelowna is appreciated by the Kelowna detachment, said Insp. Beth McAndie of the Kelowna RCMP in the release.
“The deployment of our overt UGET officers to communities throughout the province is one of the core activities that allows CFSEU-BC to contribute to the overall success of reducing gang-related violence,” said Supt. Alison Laurin of the CFSEU-BC.