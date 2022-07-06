Organizers of a new pickleball tournament designed to raise money for mental health initiatives in Penticton now have $5,000 in seed money – but just barely.
Going against the advice of city staff, council on Tuesday voted 3-2 – with Julius Bloomfield and Campbell Watt absent – to grant the full amount requested by the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The CMHA asked for the cash to cover costs – including food, insurance, advertising and awards – for the tournament, which is expected to draw 200 players to Penticton from Sept. 16-18.
Games will be played at the facility on South Main Street, use of which is being donated by the Penticton Pickleball Club.
While staff recommended council deny the funding because the event is a fundraiser with a projected surplus of $25,000, elected officials politely ignored that advice.
Speaking in favour of the grant, Coun. Judy Sentes noted she’s often asked by community members about what the city is doing to support residents’ mental health.
“This is something we can do and I think it’s a sign of the times,” said Sentes.
“In the grand scheme of things, $5,000 isn’t a lot and I’m sure we can find it.”
Opposing votes were cast by Couns. Frank Regehr and Katie Robinson, who both suggested a $2,500 would be more appropriate.
“I do believe that mental health is a provincial responsibility and I’m very cognizant about all the downloading that municipalities are getting from other levels of government and it’s a very slippery slope,” said Robinson.