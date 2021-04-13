A compromise is in the works to better balance vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the road up Giant’s Head Mountain.
The steep, narrow road has been closed for more than a year to help prevent overcrowding in the Summerland park during the pandemic, but is scheduled to reopen Thursday.
“Given that we are still dealing with the pandemic and we are currently experiencing a third wave, I’m wondering if the road should be kept closed for longer,” Coun. Erin Trainer said during her individual report to Monday’s council meeting.
“Nothing has changed since last summer and, if anything, COVID has gotten worse. I also think opening the road may catch some park users off-guard.”
Trainer noted the popular recreation area has become “much busier” in the past year as people sought outdoor exercise opportunities, and suggested if the road does reopen as planned, it might be helpful to limit the hours or days when vehicles – end even what size of vehicles – are allowed on it.
“That way cyclist, hikers, dog walkers and families with strollers know when they can safely use the road without competing with traffic,” she said.
The idea received broad support from the rest of council, so Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, is now exploring the idea with his staff and – pending the necessary political approval – could have a solution in place by the time the road reopens on Thursday.
“With responsible behaviours we’re seeing in the community in recreation options, I don’t think this would be terribly onerous or terribly expensive,” said Statt, who suggested the biggest initial expense would likely be new signage.
Meanwhile, Coun. Erin Carlson used her report to raise concerns about recreational activities in the Trapper’s Field area, which straddles public and private land at the northern edge of the district.
Carlson said she observed 60 vehicles, along with quads, dirt bikes and other motorized toys, in the area over the Easter long weekend. She also spotted a dozen campfires, one of which had “at least 30 people around it,” plus what appeared to be people set up for camping.
“All of those things are allowable – except camping overnight – and permissible, but the thing that I believe we really need to be aware of and concerned about is the dozen fires that people were sitting around.”
She suggested the district get in touch with the Penticton Indian Band and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, both of which have land interests in the area, to monitor activities there.
“When people set up at 10 on a Friday night and they’re still there at 10 on a Saturday morning, someone has to tell them that’s not a place to be camping,” said Carlson.
Statt said he would discuss with staff a possible education blitz in co-operation with other agencies, including the RCMP and conservation officers.
“You can get a long way just with education,” said Statt, “and of course the first step there is good and proper signage.”