The final recommendation from a citizens’ committee that spent more than a year studying potential boundaries to incorporate Okanagan Falls and surrounding areas as a stand-alone municipality has been tossed out at the urging of the B.C. government.
Instead, only the Okanagan Falls townsite and industrial area will be considered as part of a fresh two-year incorporation study that will be funded by the province.
Matt Taylor, who chaired the committee that came up with the ill-fated recommendation before being elected as RDOS Area D director in October 2022, encouraged his colleagues to go along with the new plan anyway.
“People in Area D have been examining this question for years,” said Taylor at the April 6 board meeting.
“We’ve made some headway in terms of going down this road. The ministry has said if you want to go further down this road, we recommend looking at a smaller footprint. My strong feeling is if we are successful in moving forward with that smaller footprint, then we can grow. If we are not successful in getting this through this next step, there is no…. I mean, it took us 30 years to get to this point.”
The boundary recommended by Taylor’s committee covered: Okanagan Falls, the Sun Valley and Rolling Hills neighbourhoods, McLean Creek flats, certain properties just west of Okanagan Falls and east of Highway 97, the communities of Heritage Hills, Lakeshore Highlands, Vintage Views, Golden Hills and Skaha Estates, and the eastern portion of Vaseux Lake currently in Area D.
However, the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs believes that proposed boundary, which was approved by the RDOS board in July 2022, is simply too unwieldy.
Instead, the smaller area that will be studied “captures the primary growth centre of Electoral Area D, and the community with the existing urban infrastructure (sewer and water), as well as the mix of property classes and population and development potential necessary to sustain a municipality,” explains the terms of reference for the project.
“The primary purpose of the incorporation study is to provide the electors within the study area with the information and understanding required to make an informed decision on incorporation. To fulfill this purpose, the study will undertake a thorough, objective and technical examination of the incorporation option and its implications for governance and service delivery in the area.”
In exchange for accepting the terms of reference and smaller study area, the RDOS will get a total of $150,000 in three grants for further work: $60,000 for the incorporation study, $60,000 for public engagement and $30,000 for an assessment of local roads.
The RDOS will be required to hire consultants and establish a 12-person citizens committee to oversee the work, the final results of which are due in March 2025.
The earlier committee chaired by Taylor was funded by an $80,000 provincial grant.
Five different boundary configurations – but not the one ultimately recommended by the committee – were eventually tested by a public survey, which received responses from 511 people, representing just 10% of the entire population of Area D. Of those surveyed, 23% rejected all of the options outright and expressed a desire for no incorporation study.
The only time the possibility of incorporating Okanagan Falls was actually put to a vote was in 1989, when it failed in a referendum with 76% opposed.