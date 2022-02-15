Penticton’s premier multi-cultural festival will be staged virtually again this year.
Due to ongoing health restrictions, the OneWorld Multicultural Festival will be streamed live on YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Previous in-person editions of the festival staged by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services showcased cuisines and cultures from around the world.
In keeping with that theme, the virtual edition will feature cultural programming such as performances, cooking demonstrations, storybook readings, and profiles of recent immigrants who have gone on to start their own businesses.
Beyond the celebration, the OneWorld Festival will also launch the UnBox Anti-racism box, a compilation of self-paced learning and reflection activities guiding participants in building more welcoming, inclusive and equitable communities.
For more information, visit www.soics.ca.