Paramedics responded to seven drug overdose calls in Penticton alone on Wednesday, easily topping the numbers seen in two larger cities elsewhere in the Okanagan.
There were five such calls in Vernon and four in Kelowna and West Kelowna combined, according to data from BC Emergency Health Services.
All of the calls were logged over a 24-hour period that saw paramedics respond to a record-setting 146 overdose incidents across the province.
The grim milestone coincided with the monthly issuance of social assistance cheques.
Paramedics respond to approximately 700 calls per month in Penticton, which is averaging 58 overdose cases per month, equal to about 8% of the total. Kelowna is averaging 6% this year.
The average across B.C. is 5.5%, but closer to 10% in larger communities like Vancouver, Victoria and Prince George.
Between Jan. 1 and May 20, Penticton recorded 280 overdose calls, more than half the record-setting total of 474 seen in 2020.
“The paramedic crews in Penticton are a resilient bunch. They are doing well,” unit chief Patrick Hussey said in a statement.
“Both physically and mentally they are handling the call volume well in our community.”
Overdose patients have a 95% chance of survival when paramedics attend, according to BCEHS, which encourages people not to use drugs alone and to call 911 immediately if they suspect someone is in trouble.