Six months from now, you could be skating on an outdoor rink in downtown Penticton funded entirely by donations.
City council signed off Tuesday on the plan presented by the non-profit Activate Penticton Society, which expects to start work this summer on the fully refrigerated rink ice surface at the north end of the parking lot behind city hall adjacent to Gyro Park.
The rink will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface – and is set to open Dec. 15.
But whether or not the rink has boards, glass and other creature comforts will depend on donations, according to Activate Penticton president Drew Barnes.
He told council his group is close to securing donations for the $440,000 it needs for the bare-bones rink, but is aiming to eventually raise $1 million to include some extras that would even include paving the attached parking lot.
Coun. Campbell Watt said it was “refreshing” to see a public project go ahead “with either minimum, or zero, tax dollars attached to it.”
Tax dollars will, however, be used to construct a new $200,000 public washroom facility with storage space for an ice resurfacer – a used model to be purchased from the city for $18,000 – and may be required to share in the $200,000 cost of utility and infrastructure upgrades needed in the area if a federal grant application is rejected.
Activate Penticton, which formed in 2020 and had its plans set back a year due to COVID-19, will be responsible for all aspects of the rink, from construction and management to operation and liability.
Barnes said the group plans to have open skating sessions along with private bookings and hopes the facility will be used even with the ice out.
“The most important part is it’s going to come during the shoulder season of the year,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, “when all those extra folks and bodies are needed downtown to support our merchants and all the businesses that operate in that part of the city that’s fairly quiet during the wintertime.”