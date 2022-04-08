Protecting pedestrians is the focus of a slew of traffic-calming projects that will get underway in Penticton this month.
In accordance with various city plans, the measures are meant to support walking as an alternative mode of transportation.
“The biggest detractor to adopting higher rates of pedestrian travel comes down to local infrastructure and whether or not it’s safe for walkers to use,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“The changes and traffic-calming solutions being introduced this year will provide a much-improved sense of pedestrian protection when travelling by foot along these routes, resulting in more people taking steps to get out of their cars and adopt walking as a viable option for getting around town.”
The planned works include:
- Construction of a sidewalk on the north side of Churchill Avenue, between Power Street and Winnipeg Street.
- Safety improvements at the intersection of Ellis Street and Wade Avenue through upgraded lighting, sidewalk bulb-outs and the elimination of dedicated turn lanes to improve intersection and pedestrian safety.
- Construction of curb, gutter and sidewalk on both sides of Cossar Avenue.
- Construction of sidewalk bulb-outs and upgraded lighting at pedestrian crossings at Penticton Avenue and Edgewood Drive.
- Installation of overhead pedestrian signage and pedestrian activated flashers at the intersection of Naramata Road and Poplar Grove Road (KVR Trail).
- Installation of pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flashing beacons and improved lighting at Wiltse Boulevard and Dartmouth Drive
- Construction of sidewalk bulb-outs and upgraded lighting at pedestrian crossings on Green Avenue, between South Main Street and Wilson Street.
The projects are being undertaken by H&M Excavating, which will hand deliver notices regarding planned disruptions to affected residents at least 48 hours prior to work commencing. All work should be complete by the end of summer.