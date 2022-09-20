Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Penticton Chamber of Commerce All-Candidates forum, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 6:30-8:30 p.m., due to space limitations, pre-registration is required: penticton.org/event/2022allcandidatesforum/
• Summerland Chamber of Commerce All-Candidates Forum, Centre Stage Theatre, 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
• Brown Bag Lunch Series presented by Penticton Museum and Archives, Penticton Public Library auditorium, noon-1 p.m., “Queen Nefertiti: Her Life and Times” with Dan Bruce, by donation
• Teen Studio Art at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., ages 13-18
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Scoob,” (G, 93 minutes); “See How They Run,” (PG, 98 minutes); “The Woman King,” (PG, 134 minutes); Lifemark (G, 120 minutes); “Pearl,” (PG, 102 minutes); “Barbarian,” (14A, 103 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Sept. 21
• Antonio Larosa at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Preschool Art program, a parented class for preschoolers at the Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5 fee, pre-register in advance at 250-493-2928
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
• Juno Award-winning country artist Corb Lund, solo acoustic show, Cleland Community Theatre at Penticton Community Centre, 7 p.m., $50.50 or $128 for VIP fan experience, purchase at 325 Power Street or phone 250-490-2426, ext. 6
• Live @ Time presents Makayla Gough, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Young @ Art, free self-directed program at the Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16
• “The Jam” at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., bring an instrument and plug in, vocalists welcome, ages 19 and over
Friday, Sept. 23
• Book launch: “Long Time Dead,” by Susan McIver, book signing and Q&A with the author, Maple Roch Pur Canadian Maple Syrup, 13224 Victoria Road N., Summerland, 6:30-8 p.m.
• BCHL junior A hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, regular season opener, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m. for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the SOEC box office
• Official Opening: “The Audacity of Taking Up Space,” with guest curator Laurie M. Landry, A.J. Brown, Sara Molcan, Annette Nieukerk and Nicole Smith; “A Journey Through Scoliosis,” by Saghi Ehteshamzadeh; “”From Darkness to Light,” by Deborah Dowsett, Penticton Art Gallery, all seven artists will be in attendance and dancer Nikki Schenk, starting at noon
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Boxcar Campfire featuring Paul Pigat at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets:
• Friday Night Dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m. followed by Tremendous Trivia, 7 p.m.
• Wine Country Writers’ Festival, Penticton Lakeside Resort, first of two days, $179, visit: WCWFestival.ca
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Train Wreck Comedy presents John Wing (“America’s Got Talent,” semi-finalist; “The Tonight Show” with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno), Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $45, to purchase tickets: frankvenablestheatre.ca
• BCHL junior A hockey, Cranbrook Bucks at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m. for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the SOEC box office
• Comedy Night at The Barley Mill Pub featuring Andrew Verge, Sam Elliott and guests, 7 p.m., $22.50, for tickets visit: comedyontheverge.square.site
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, Downtown Penticton Association Market, 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Front Street, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
• Penticton Dachshund Lovers present Doxie Walk, Skaha Lake Park gazebo, 10 a.m., free event for dachshunds at their hoomans
• Desert Rockers (the artists formerly known as the Midnight Special Band) , live at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, 8 p.m. $5, steak-and-prawns special available
• All aboard the Kettle Valley Railway, scenic runs Saturdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Cousin Harley, a swing band from Vancouver performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Drop-In Life Drawing Sessions at Penticton Art Gallery, 1-3 p.m., suggested donation of $10
• Penticton Speedway presents: Regular Season Racing, 7 p.m., featuring Wescar Late Models, Street Stocks, Hornets and Hit-2-Pass, for tickets: eventbrite.com
• Burgers, fries and onion rings at Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m. followed by Eagles Races at 4 p.m., PWP visitation, 5 p.m., pin night and dinner, 5:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 p.m.
• Elks Lodge presents drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
• Wine Country Writers’ Festival, Penticton Lakeside Resort, first of two days, $179, visit: WCWFestival.ca
• Beginner’s ASL Classes, learn the basics of sign language, presented by the Okanagan School of the Arts, Penticton Art Gallery, 1-3 p.m., $125 for four sessions (Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2)
Sunday, Sept. 25
• 9th Annual Okanagan Vinyl Fest, presented by Peach City Community Radio, South Main Drop-In Centre, early bird pricing is $5 from 9-10 a.m., $35 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Grist Mill & Gardens Heritage Fall Fair in Keremeos, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• B.C. Bike Race Gravel Explorer XLT in Penticton, first of five days
• Opera Kelowna presents “Singing the ‘97” recital series, featuring tenor Colin Ainsworth and pianist Laura Loewen, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m., $40, visit: venablestheatre.ca for tickets
• Final Week: Summerland Rotary farmer’s market, Main Street, Summerland, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bram Sanders (folk music) at the Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, dog races, last man standing, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
• School Improvement Day for Okanagan Skaha School District 67, schools are closed for the day
• Canadian Blood Services presents Penticton Blood Donation Event, South Main Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main Street, 1 p.m.-5:45 p.m., register at: blood.ca or phone 1-888-236-6283