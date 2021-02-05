Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff was re-elected this week as chairwoman of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin will again be the vice-chair.
Both have been in the roles for two years.
Also returning to the board are Victor Cumming, Rick Fairbairn and Bob Fleming from the North Okanagan; mayors James Baker and Colin Basran from the Central Okanagan, and Doug Holmes and Rick Knodel from the South Okanagan.
Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson represents the Okanagan Nation Alliance on the board.