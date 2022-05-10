Penticton residents are asked to be on the lookout for a woman missing from Kamloops for more than two weeks.
Police say 25-year-old Karissa Wilson was last seen in downtown Kamloops on April 24 but is known to frequent the Penticton area.
She’s described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Wilson has at least four tattoos, including a cursive A on her left ring finger, outline of a bird on one of her wrists, writing down the back of one of her calves and a date on one of her triceps.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.