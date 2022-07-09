Luxury homes in Kelowna and Vernon are included in the grand-prize packages being offered in the 2022 BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery.
Eight grand prize packages are offered, which also include homes in South Surrey, Vancouver, Sooke and Courtenay.
Winners can take one of the home packages or $2.3 million in tax-free cash.
The Kelowna condo in the Movala complex at Lakeshore Road is a 1,004-square-foot unit with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a 499 square-foot terrace. The prize package also includes a $60,000 La-Z-Boy furniture and design package, a 2022 Audi Q5 SUV plug-in hybrid car, $75,000 travel gift card, and $1 million cash. The package is worth over $2.6 million.
The Vernon townhouse at the Ledge on the Rise features three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a double garage. The package includes a $60,000 La-Z-Boy furniture package, a 2022 BMW xDrive 45e plug-in hybrid, a 2022 Audi A7 Sportback plug-in hybrid, 2022 Monterey M22 boat, $100,000 travel gift card, and $1.3 million cash. Total value of that package is more than $2.6 million.
Early-bird and other prizes are also offered.
Tickets are available at three for $100 and in larger numbers until Oct. 13. Buy tickets at London Drugs, Save-On Foods or online at bcchildren.com.