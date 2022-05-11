Another troublesome Okanagan tax sale has come to light.
A judge earlier this month ordered the Town of Spallumcheen to pay $360,000 to Anthony Brent Morgan, whose property at 1241 Round Lake Rd. was sold for $159,000 in the 2017 tax sale.
Morgan took the town to court after officials admitted they never notified him prior to the sale, which was meant to pay off $7,700 in overdue property taxes, and failed to let him know he had another year after that to settle his debt and get the property back.
As compensation, Morgan sought the $360,000 payout, representing what his property was worth at the time of trial in April 2022.
“The power given to local governments under the (Local Government Act) to sell private land for the non-payment of delinquent taxes is an extraordinary remedy,” wrote Justice Gordon Weatherill in his decision.
“Failure on the part of the local government to follow the legislation, including failure to notify the owner/charge holder brings with it, and should bring with it in my view, significant consequences, namely having to fairly compensate (that is, indemnify) the owner/charge holder for any losses and damages resulting from the sale.”
The town issued a statement Wednesday apologizing for its handling of the matter and detailing some of the “significant” changes it has made to its internal processes with the help of the Municipal Insurance Association of BC.
The case has parallels to one that came to light last year in Penticton.
In that matter, B.C.’s ombudsperson took the unusual step of calling publicly for city council to compensate a woman whose home was sold in 2017 for $150,000 – far less than its assessed value of $420,000 – to cover a $10,000 tax debt.
Ombudsperson Jay Chalke found the city’s notification process was “unfair” and suggested staff should have worked harder to find out why the woman, who became known by the pseudonym Ms. Wilson, didn’t pay her taxes.
While city staff defended its handling of the case, council later bowed to public pressure and agreed to pay Ms. Wilson $140,000, representing about half the equity she lost in her home.