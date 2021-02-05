Developers can forget about putting up something shiny and new on a high-traffic corner in downtown Penticton.
The century-old home at 689 Winnipeg St. is getting a unique heritage covenant, meaning its future is now more secure.
“There’s been a tremendous work on this one, which will set a template for others in the community who wish to provide the same kind of protection for their heritage property,” Judy Sentes said this week as she and the rest of Penticton city council agreed to make the local government a signatory on the covenant.
It’s just the second heritage home in Penticton – the other is nearby Gibson House at 112 Eckhardt Ave. – to get a heritage covenant with the city as a signatory, according to Blake Laven, director of development services.
“What it does is it restricts uses, such as demolition of the building or redevelopment of the property, that wouldn’t be in line with the heritage character,” Laven told council.
The covenant will be attached to the property title and can only be removed if both the owner and city agree.
Construction of the home began in 1920, and its first owners, Dave and Alice Riordan, moved in a year later, according to research presented to council.
In 1955, it was purchased by Dr. William and Pat Wickett, who sold in 1980, after which it changed hands several more times until Donna and John Ortiz took ownership in 1991.
They undertook a massive restoration effort, then opened a bed-and-breakfast, which operated until 2006. John died in 2012 and Donna in 2020. Their children, Sean Ortiz and Johnna Cawson, sought the heritage covenant at their late parents’ request.
Local historian Randy Manuel told council the home’s downtown location was once the most desirable neighbourhood in the city, and many doctors resided in the vicinity.
The house, constructed using a boxcar full of wood from Nova Scotia, was built in the California Craftsman style.
“Its architecture features one aspect of the rapid development of North America in the early 1900s and societal values at that time, in particular the west and Penticton’s context within that,” said Manuel, who presented the family’s request to council.
“It is a testament to the skilled tradesman who built it, their connection and contribution to Penticton’s development in that era, and their enduring influence on Penticton’s construction industry.
“This richly detailed house has stood the test of time. It is clearly worth preserving.”