There’s no relief in the weather forecast for crews working on a pair of major wildfires in the warm, windy South Okanagan.
“We were hoping that the northwest winds would start to shift back to a more calmer southwest flow, but it looks like this is going to persist for a few more days,” BC Wildfire Service spokesman Mike McCulley told a Thursday afternoon press conference.
“These are the kinds of conditions that will cause an increase in fire behaviour and potentially challenge our guard lines and the good, hard work our crews have done.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls was still pegged at 11,800 hectares and the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos was listed at 17,500 hectares, both unchanged from last weekend.
McCulley noted, though, that those estimates are derived by measuring the fire perimeter, rather than the actual area burned, which is generally much smaller and patchier.
“Not everything is completely blackened and I think it’s important for people to know that,” said McCulley. “We’re trying to maintain as much of the forest and ecosystem as we can.”
Investigators suspect both fires were human-caused – Thomas Creek on July 11 and Nk’Mip Creek on July 19 – but are still working to confirm that
“A fire is generally either lightning-caused or it’s human-caused, but what can happen is lighting can strike an area but the fire can sort of stay in the ground and not be visible for sometimes days and even weeks depending on the fuel type you’re in,” explained McCulley, “so that’s why we’re often challenged to figure that piece out.”
So far, just one home has been confirmed lost to the Nk’Mip Creek fire, although 123 properties in the Mount Baldy area remain under evacuation order and hundreds more under alert. No homes have been confirmed lost to the Thomas Creek fire and 10 recreational properties in the Allendale Lake area remain under evacuation order.