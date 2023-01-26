Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
• Melody Diachun presents Sumner’s Tales: The Music of String, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• Unisus School open house and tour, 7808 Pierre Drive, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., all prospective parents and students are welcome
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., Scottish dancers, 7-9 p.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers orchestra practice, Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9:30 a.m., for more information contact Nick at 250-462-7052
• Live music with Organic Humans, Indian Flame on Main in Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, ages 19 and over
• Australia Day all-day party, featuring Lord of the Pies and Ausie burgers, Slackwater Brewing Co., followed by Hot Rockin’ Bingo, 7 p.m.
• Can we meet electrical demand for EV charging?, a seminar on Penticton’s future electrical needs to meet EV demand, on Zoom, pre-register for a Zoom link: firstthingsfirstokanagan.com
• Final night: Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, The Oliver Theatre, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
• Brass Camel, an unorthodox rock band, with special guests Pharm, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $22.22, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca, ages 19 and over
• Comedy Night featuring Dylan Rhymer, The Dream Café, 7 p.m., $15, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• KIJHL junior hockey, Chase at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.
• Fish and chips lunch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; karaoke with Candie, 6:30 p.m.
• Mat yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., int./adv. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Grandmothers for Africa luncheon meeting, The Barking Parrot, noon, minimum $10 donation plus order off the menu, call Lynn in advance 250-328-9035
• Laura Allen from Shelters International Disaster Response Society will be speaking to the Okanagan Gleaners, 507 Road C, Oliver, 11 a.m.
• Stand-up comedy, Highway 97 Brewing Co., featuring Sunee Dhaliwal, 7 p.m., $20, ages 19 and over
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Okanagan Winter Wine Festival presents Sensation, An Eve of the Senses, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $109, available at: valleyfirsttix.com
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (Jan. 27-Feb.2): Academy Award nominees: Elvis (PG, 159 minutes); The Fabelmans (PG, 151 minutes); The Banshees of Inisherin (14A, 114 minutes); The Whale (PG, 117 minutes); and Avatar The Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes); Also: A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes);Missing (PG, 111 minutes); Plane (PG, 107 minutes); M3GAN (14A, 102 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes), for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Jan. 27-Feb. 2), (PG, 110 minutes); for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Jan. 28
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kamloops at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.; Chase at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Family Showcase Series, Frank Venables Theatre, 2 p.m., featuring Karima Essa, a Bollywood-style dance show for all ages, $5
• Blues Band Jam at the Orchard House, 1:30 p.m., doors open at 12:30 p.m., featuring The Yard Katz, $10
• Pride Winter Ball, Riverside Conference Centre at the Days Inn, 7 p.m., presented by SOS Pride and FoodieLicious, featuring DJ Splendid Bastard, $35, purchase tickets at sospride.ca, ages 19 and over
• Peach City Sessions featuring Leeroy Stagger, hosted by Kirby and Dave Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., monthly songwriters showcase, $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• Family Showtime Series featuring Karima Essa, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 2 p.m., $5, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, Drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner; 5:30 p.m., music with The Blueshounds, 6:30 p.m.
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., musical entertainment with Gypsy, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
• Burgers and fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Slackwater Sessions present Josh Kushman, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m.
• Harry Potter Trivia, presented by Tremendous Trivia Night Productions, The Barley Mill, 7:30 p.m., tickets are $17.35 and available from Eventbrite.ca
• Desert Rockers, classic rock, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Snowshoe Tour with three-course fireside dinner, presented by Hoodoo Adventures, 4-8 p.m. $195, Email: bookings@hoodooadventures.ca
Sunday, Jan. 29
• So_Co Sound Company, jazz and blues trio featuring Robert Johnson, Frank Artes and Rod Rose, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2-4 p.m., $10 before Jan. 27, $12 at the door, includes a treat
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co. James Hay (blues), 5-7 p.m.
• JP Maurice performs, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., tickets available at slackwaterbrewing.com
• Breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Sunday afternoon concert, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2-4 p.m.
• Pool league, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
• Pub dart league, various service clubs and bars in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Okanagan Skaha School District meeting, IMC building, 425 Jermyn Ave., 6:30 p.m., open to the public
• Pub Dart League at various service clubs and pubs in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Zumba gold, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
• Slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., imp, line dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre 1 p.m.
• Official opening: Seeds of Hope, an art show of paintings by Jolene Mackie, Kettle Valley Memorial, presented in cooperation with Tumbleweed Gallery, daily through March 28
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
• Today is Feb. 1, the first day of February and 32nd day of 2023
• Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, presented by Horseshoe Theatre, Princess Margaret Secondary School, 7 p.m., $15 at the door
• Game Night, featuring xBox and all the classic board games, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., 19 and over
• Karaoke Star Search, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Email your events to: editor@pentictonherald.ca