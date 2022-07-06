Boasting a demonstrated ability to pay its debts, the Penticton Curling Club on Tuesday obtained approval for a fresh $100,000 loan for facility upgrades and a new 10-year lease.
Club treasurer Cathy Jones appeared before city council Tuesday to request the interest-free loan, which the group will now try to leverage for a matching $100,000 grant from senior governments.
Jones said the full $200,000 would cover badly needed upgrades to the facility’s electrical equipment and washrooms, plus new carpeting for the upstairs lounge.
Council heard the club, which had been operating on a month-to-month lease, has paid off two loans totalling $73,000 over the past five years and its finances are healthy enough to support new borrowing.
Jones hopes the work will be complete this fall in time for the club’s signature event: the 6th annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic.
Thirty teams are already confirmed for the event, including those skipped by Sweden’s Nik Edin, the reigning Olympic men’s champion, and American John Schuster, the 2018 Olympic men’s champion. Other teams are expected from Scotland, Japan and Canada, plus 10 more from B.C.