Penticton RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating Jose Vaillancourt.
She is 64-years old and was last seen on Saturday, July 17 at around 4:30 p.m. on Upper Bench Road, near Penticton.
She is described as Caucasian, brown eyes, blond/brown shoulder length hair. She is 5’3” tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey tee-shirt and pink crocs and also wears red eye-glasses.
Vaillancourt is from Quebec but fluent in English and French. She is unfamiliar with the area and because of the high temperatures and her age, police are concerned about her health and whereabouts.
If anyone has seen Jose Vaillancourt since last night, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call police at 911 or 250-492-4300.